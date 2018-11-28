Angry Arjun Kapoor lashes out at trolls for targeting sister Anshula over Koffee With Karan episode

Social media can be a harrowing experience even for the tough ones. Trolling can occur for the most unexpected of reasons. That is exactly what Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, must have realised. However, not everyone believes in taking things lying down, certainly not Arjun.

The Namaste England actor has lashed out at trolls for targeting his sister Anshula over the recent episode of Koffee With Karan which featured siblings, Janhvi Kapoor and him.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru...”

During a game similar to ‘fastest finger first’ both the guests were required to call someone and ask that person to say: “Hey Karan, what’s up?” Whoever managed to say it first, his/her caller won the point. Janhvi called sister Anshula while Arjun called dad Boney. Arjun blackmailed Anshula saying that he wouldn’t return home if she said the golden words. Anshula failed to say so and point went to Arjun, as his father did say the magic words. As ill-luck would have it, Anshula couldn’t do the needful as she couldn’t hear Janhvi well over the phone. Subsequently, trolls got after Anshula and harassed her, even sending her rape threats.

According to Janhvi, who was a part of live-athon on Facebook with Priyanka Chopra and Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi revealed that Anshula even got rape threats. Priyanka had revealed how she was told that she looked like her dog Diana, whose pictures she often shares.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan was interesting, with fans getting a peek into Janhvi’s lively personality while Arjun acknowledged being in a relationship but nothing more, even as both Karan and Janhvi ragged him on the matter. He is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Malaika Arora. The duo also got after Janhvi and teased her about her first co-star Ishaan.

