Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan episode, calls it hot and honest

Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar may not have asked his latest guest on the show, Arjun Kapoor about his rumoured relationship with Malaika Arora, but he did get her to react on it. Karan approached Malaika on the sets of their show India’s Got Talent and asked her what she thought about Sunday’s episode.

“How was your cup of coffee last night?,” he asked Malaika and filmed the conversation on his phone to later post it on Instagram. “It was hot, honest and I loved every bit of it,” she replied. Karan regularly shares these videos of his conversations with Malaika and Kirron Kher from the sets of their show.

Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be dating and are often spotted on dates and dinners together. Arjun confirmed on Koffee With Karan that he is not single but Karan didn’t ask him who he is in a relationship with. Arjun said he is also open to the idea of getting married now that he has grown closer to his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor since Sridevi’s death in February. He said he has now realised that he too wants someone to bring stability to his life.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Arjun and Malaika have also purchased a property together in Mumbai. “Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or not is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves,” a source told the entertainment website.

When asked about the rumours around their relationship, Malaika had told Hindustan Times that she doesn’t talk about her private life. “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious,” she said.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 12:03 IST