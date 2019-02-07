Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend some quiet time together after partying with Gauri Khan a day before. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are going strong on the personal front, speculations be damned. The two are rumoured to be dating each other and while they have not commented on it publically, they are often spotted together. After the two attended Gauri Khan’s party on Tuesday, the rumoured couple were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant the next day.

While Arjun was in a casual tee and denims, Malaika was her stylish best in a crop top and pants that highlighted her abs.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

A few weeks ago, Malaika had shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Take me back... happiness.” Arjun had replied on the post “Hmm... “ as if he was considering her plan.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor at Gauri Khan’s bash, takes centre stage in pics

On being asked about Arjun, Malaika had earlier told HT, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious.”

Malaika divorced husband Arbaaz Khan in May 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan; Arbaaz is currently dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

The Chaiya Chaiya girl is known for her fitness. She was one of the judges on the reality show India’s Got Talent, which concluded a month ago. She recently walked the ramp for designer Manoj Agarrwal at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been sporting a new look as he works on his next film, Panipat. Being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is a period drama and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen with his Ishaqzaade and Namastey England co-star Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor has another film in hand titled India’s Most Wanted. It stars Amrita Puri and is scheduled to release in May this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 12:02 IST