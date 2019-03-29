Kareena Kapoor wraps Good News song, celebrates with cakes. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently working with her Ajnabee co-star Akshay Kumar in Good News and they have now wrapped up the first song of the film and celebrated the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Kareena’s hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori shared a picture from the wrap celebrations on Instagram and wrote, “#dieting #saga always... ‘Good News’ song wrap #kareenakapoor #goodnews #film #movie #bollywood #song #team #pineapplecake #chocolatecake.”

The actor looks stunning in the picture as she sits down with her Good News team post the song shoot.

A few days ago, there were reports that Akshay and Kareena will be recreating the 90s Punjabi song Sauda Khara Khara with the new version being placed inside a dance club. An earlier report in Mumbai Mirror had claimed that the cast have shot for the song. DJ Chetas had told the tabloid, “It was a dream come true to work with Akshay sir, Karan (Johar, producer) sir and Kareena ma’am on a film. I can’t get into the details of the track, but I can promise that it will be one of the biggest hits of the year.”

Earlier, several pictures of Kareena with a baby bump on the sets of the film were shared online. Here are some pics from the making of the film.

Good News is the story of a married couple (Akshay and Kareena) who are desperately trying to have a baby. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as another couple. While Akshay and Kareena have worked together in several films, they are now uniting after a gap of four years. Their last film was Gabbar Is Back in 2015. Their other films include Tashan, Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, Bewafaa and others. Kareena and Diljit have already worked together in the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Raj Mehta is making his directorial debut with Good News which is scheduled to hit theatres on September 6 this year.

