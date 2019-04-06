Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh announce due date with loud sirens. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that filming on his upcoming movie, Good News, has concluded. He made the announcement with a video posted on social media on Saturday. The video shows the film’s leading foursome, which also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, miming siren sounds.

Akshay captioned the video, “Practicing the sound of #GoodNews.” He also mentioned that the film will be released on September 6. The video begins with Diljit making the siren sound, and he is soon joined by Akshay, and then Kareena and Kiara.

A day previously, Kiara had shared another cast picture on social media, with the caption, “Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon.” The picture showed the four actors posing together, with joyous expressions on their faces.

Good News is reportedly about two couples trying to conceive. Diljit and Kiara play a young Punjabi couple, while Akshay and Kareena also play a couple trying to have a baby. Akshay and Kareena have worked together on films such as Ajnabee, Aitraaz and Kambakkht Ishq, among others. Kareena has worked with Diljit in Udta Punjab. Kiara will next be seen in a special song sequence in Kalank.

Good News is produced by Kiara’s Kalank producer Karan Johar. The film is directed by debutant Raj Mehta. In March, the four actors shot a dance number for the film, reportedly a remix of Sukhbir’s Sauda Khara Khara.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:32 IST