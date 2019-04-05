Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are happy to share a Good News with fans. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer Good News has commenced work in right earnest. On Thursday, Kiara Advani shared pictures from the film’s shoot in which Kareena, Akshay, Kiara and Diljit Dosanjh are seen having a nice time. Sharing it, she wrote: “Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon.”

Akshay is seen seated on Kareena’s lap in the picture as she sits on a chair. Standing behind her are Kiara and Diljit.

Good News is a comedy about two couples, trying to have babies. Diljit and Kiara play a young Punjabi couple. After films Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Dosti: Friends Forever among others, Kareena and Akshay will be seen onscreen together after a long time. Kareena came back from pregnancy to deliver her first hit, Veere Di Wedding, a multi-starrer in 2018 which also featured Sonam Kapoor in a prominent role.

Akshay, of course, has been on a roll -- his recent release, Kesari has been running successfully having crossed the Rs 100 crore mark some time back. Many of his films in the last couple of months have hit the bull’s eye, be it Gold, Padman, Toilet Ek Prem Katha among others.

Diljit, an established singer-actor in Punjabi films, too has tasted success in Bollywood with his roles in films like Udta Punjab and Soorma. Kiara, who has worked in few Telugu films, will be seen in a small role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank, due to release on April 17. She also plays the female lead in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of 2017’s surprise Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Good News is a Karan Johar production and is being directed by Raj Mehta. In March, the four actors shot a dance number for their film, a retreaded version of Sukhbir’s hit number, Sauda Khara Khara. In a report in Mumbai Mirror, DJ Chetas, who worked on the remake, said, “It was a dream come true to work with Akshay sir, Karan (Johar, producer) sir and Kareena ma’am on a film. I can’t get into the details of the track, but I can promise that it will be one of the biggest hits of the year.”

