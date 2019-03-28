Box office report: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari crosses Rs 100 cr mark, Luka Chuppi and Badla defeat Ides of March

March has been dominated with the release of three films — Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla. All the three have kept the markets buoyant, with Kesari leading the charge. While Badla and Luka Chuppi are yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, Kesari has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club after its Wednesday earnings.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday tweeted to say that the film has made Rs 100 crore. He wrote: #Kesari is now *fastest* Rs 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses Rs 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: Rs 100.01 cr. India biz... Rs 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9].

He had on Wednesday tweeted that by end of Tuesday, the film had made Rs 93.49 cr in domestic market. He had further written that given the trend, the film would cross the Rs 100 crore mark by Thursday or Friday.

He wrote: “#Kesari slows on Tue... North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total... Should cross Rs 100 cr today/tomorrow... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: Rs 93.49 cr. India biz.”

There is happy news for the markets as Luka Chuppi and Badla too held on. Later on Wednesday and early on Thursday, Taran tweeted figures of these two films and both seem to moving forward at a steady pace. By end of Tuesday, the Kriti Sanon film stood at Rs 90.17 crore while Taapsee’s film had made Rs 76.69 crore, both in domestic markets.

Kesari tells the story of a group of 21 Sikhs of Sikh regiment of British Indian Army, who took on the might of 10,000 Afghan fighters in 1897. Luka Chuppi is a sweet tale of couple experimenting with a live-in arrangement while gets out of control, while Badla is a murder mystery with Amitabh and Taapsee playing a lawyer and murder accused, whom the former is trying to defend.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:21 IST