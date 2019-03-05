Luka Chuppi box office day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film is a hit, collects Rs 40.03cr

Kartik Aryan’s Luka Chuppi saw a major dip in its box office collections on Monday, a working day, but still managed to earn Rs 7.9 crore on the fourth day of its release. The film saw a 50% drop from Sunday’s earnings of Rs 14.04 crore. After an impressive weekend collection, the film has made a total of Rs 40.03 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO... Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4... Mon is at par with Fri... Will comfortably cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 40.03 cr. India biz.”

The film is already the fifth highest weekend opener of 2019 after Gully Boy (Rs 72.45 crore), Total Dhamaal (Rs 60.75 crore), Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi (Rs 39.51 crore) and Uri The Surgical Strike(Rs 35.92 crore).

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal continued to hold on its own at the box office. “#TotalDhamaal shows excellent hold on [second] Mon... Partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] helps it surpass [second] Fri biz... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today... Eyes ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 123.80 cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

