Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is flying at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film, which opened at Rs 8 crore, went on to collect around Rs 10 crore on its second day. Its collection now stands at a total of around Rs 18 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film. He tweeted, “#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross opening weekend biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: Rs 18.09 cr. India biz.”

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

This is the best ever opening for Kartik, whose last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had opened at Rs 6.42 crore. It was his biggest blockbuster and his only Rs 100 crore film.

Even the second day collections for Luka Chuppi are more than that of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This film might just become the biggest hit of his career. This can also turn out to be Kriti’s biggest solo grosser, whose 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi had much lesser numbers despite being loved by critics and audiences.

The release of the film coincided with the release of Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya, which fell flat at the box office. After opening at just Rs 1.2 crore, the film collected an estimated Rs 2 crore on Saturday, as per early estimates on Boxofficeindia.com. The film boasts of a huge star cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals her character in The Sky Is Pink will age from 22 to 60, says it was a challenge

While Sonchiriya failed to perform at the ticket windows, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was all praises for the film. He took to Twitter to talk about it. He tweeted, “SONCHIRIYA is such an incredible film.. one way you look at it , it’s probably the greatest chase film made in India .. Dig deeper and you will find facets of India that our cinema doesn’t explore.. and kudos to the actors, writer and Chaubey. On 2nd viewing it gets even better.”

SONCHIRIYA is such an incredible film.. one way you look at it , it’s probably the greatest chase film made in India .. Dig deeper and you will find facets of India that our cinema doesn’t explore.. and kudos to the actors, writer and Chaubey. On 2nd viewing it gets even better — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 2, 2019

While Luka Chuppi released on more than 2100 screens in India and 407 screens overseas, Sonchiriya released on just 720 screens in India and 220 screens abroad.

The films also face competition from multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its second Friday. Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor’s film continues to hold fort at the box office in its second week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 11:21 IST