Luka Chuppi box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film opens at Rs 7.50 crore, as per early estimates

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, recorded an impressive opening of around Rs 7.50 crore, as per early estimates reported by Boxofficeindia.com. This is better than the opening collections of Kartik’s biggest blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which had collected around Rs 6.50 crore on its first day last year.

The film is Laxman Utekar’s directorial debut and received mixed reviews from the critics. HT gave the film a rating of 2.5. While Luka Chuppi became Kartik’s highest opening film, this is the second highest opening for Kriti whose 2015 film Dilwale opened at Rs 21 crore.

Luka Chuppi is the story of a live-in couple staying together under the guise of a marriage. The film is based in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It also boasts of a few popular re-created numbers such as Coca Cola, Poster Lagwa Do and Tu Laung Main Elaaichi.

The release of the film also clashed with the release of multi-starrer dacoit drama Sonchiriya. The film boasts of a huge star cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee. Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had predicted in a HT report that the film will have an edge on Sonchiriya as it enjoys a wider release, even as each of them cater to their own target audiences.

While Luka Chuppi released on more than 2100 screens in India and 407 screens overseas, Sonchiriya released on 720 screens in India and 220 screens abroad.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan’s mother cried after she saw him kissing onscreen

The report also stated that Total Dhamaal which is now in its second week may also impact the box office performance of the new films. The film is on its way to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 11:18 IST