Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh ‘Husband No. 1, Cutie No 1, Hottie No 1’ after his new mag cover

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are easily one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood and the duo never shies away from showing their love for each other. The hype around their wedding and their many receptions may have died down, but the craze for the couple has only increased.

In the past, Ranveer would subtly hint at his affection for her but Deepika has always shied away from being upfront about it. However, all that is in the past and Deepika is proudly wearing her love on her sleeve, or her social media account to be more precise. On Monday, Ranveer shared a picture of his on the cover of a glossy called Grazia. In no time, Deepika commented on it, calling her husband, “Cutie No 1, Hottie No 1 and Husband No 1”.

Ranveer, wearing a dull grey semi formal suit with a printed shirt and hair tossed to his right, makes a pretty picture. He is seated on a sofa and looks calm, a far cry from his hyper-energetic self. In fact, so good is the effect, that even his Simmba star Sara Ali Khan left fire emoji in the comments.

Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14 and 15 in Italy’s Lake Como. What followed were three high profile wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Deepika will soon be seen in a new commercial with her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor, pictures of which went viral some time back. In fact, Ranveer was later asked if he felt insecure about Deepika working with Ranbir.

Speaking at an India Today event, Ranveer said: “Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it’s cool,” he said.

“Within six months of our relationship, sometime in 2012, I knew that she was the one. I knew that this the woman I wanted to marry and grow old with, this is the mother of my children. I just knew it. That’s it. I went about it that way. I nurtured it and cultivated it, I worked on it. She took her time to come around and I was patiently waiting. It was just a matter of time. It was whenever she wanted and whatever she wanted. But I just wanted her,” Ranveer also said about his wife.

On their respective work fronts, Deepika will soon get busy with her next film, Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranveer has already commenced work on his Kabir Khan film, ‘83.

