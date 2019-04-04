Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor?

It was a busy day for Bollywood on Thursday as actors went about promoting some films and preparing for others. Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were spotted during the promotions of Kalank. Alia looked stunning in a traditional red ensemble while Varun was in a sporty mood in casuals. Their co-star Aditya Roy Kapur also joined them for the film interviews. They had attended the Kalank trailer launch a day before along with their other co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu.

The trailer was received well by the viewers and also inspired several memes on social media in no time.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt promote Kalank. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur during the promotions of Kalank. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt during the promotions of Kalank.

Actor John Abraham, too, has been promoting his film Romeo Akbar Walter and hosted his friends at the screening of the film on Wednesday. The film is set to release this Friday.

John Abraham at the screening of Romeo Akbar Walter. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora is back from her short vacation in Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and was seen outside her yoga centre. She was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora.

Meanwhile, actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen visiting a gym in pink vest and shorts. She is currently working on her next film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic. She was spotted on a dinner outing with friends a day before.

Her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter was spotted at a restaurant. Super Dancer Chapter 3 judge Shilpa Shetty was also seen visiting the same restaurant and posed for the paparazzi with a smile.

Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora at the yoga centre and Ishaan Khattar spotted in the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor with her friends on Wednesday and at a gym on Thursday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor during an outing with her friends. ( Varinder Chawla )

Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh were seen on their way to designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s house party. The mother-daughter duo was dressed in ethnic ensembles for the do. Sussanne Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor also attended the bash.

Sara Ali Khan at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rhea Kapoor at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sussanne Khan at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Sunny Deol attended the trailer launch of the film, Blank. The film marks the Bollywood debut of actor Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia and also stars Sunny and Ishita Dutta. The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata.

Sunny Deol with Karan Kapadia and Ishita Dutta at the Blank trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:46 IST