Kalank trailer: From Kriti Sanon’s dance number to Madhuri Dixit’s mujra, here are 5 scenes you might have missed

The Kalank trailer is finally out and we are charmed by the epic dance, drama and action. We are also struggling to keep pace with the many new details that came forth in the two-minute-long trailer. From the trailer, it is clear that Alia Bhatt’s Roop is in love with Varun Dhawan’s Zafar but ends up getting married to Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dev Chaudhry due to one wrong decision on her part. The trailer begins with the voice of the Raazi actor saying, “mere gusse me liye gaye ek faisle ne hum sabki zindagi barbad kardi (my one decision, taken in rage, has destroyed the lives of all of us).

So here’s more that caught our attention in the trailer:

Kriti Sanon’s special dance number

Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon can be seen in a song and dance sequence in the trailer. The actor can be seen grooving in a purple lehenga-choli amid a group of dancers which also include Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in green and black ensembles, respectively.

Kriti Sanon in a still from Kalank trailer.

A mujra by Madhuri

Madhuri Dixit had earlier hinted at having shot a solo dance number in Kalank. The actor can be seen performing a mujra in a red anarkali in the trailer.

Madhuri Dixit in a still from Kalank trailer.

Kunal Kemmu enters the scene

We also see a new character -- Kunal Kemmu who can be seen telling Varun, “Jis aag ko humne phook di thi na, usi aag se ab main ye shehar jala dunga (the fire we started, I will now burn this city in the same fire).” The actor can be seen leading a crowd of angry men holding swords,pperhaps headed to wreak havoc in the city.

Kunal Kemmu in a still from Kalank trailer.

Why did Dev marry Roop?

Aditya (Dev) can be seen telling Alia (Roop) ahead of their wedding night that there will be respect but no love in their marriage. So has he married her for kids or is there another reason behind this mismatched union - that remains the burning question.

Also read: Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt is married to Aditya Roy Kapur, in love with Varun Dhawan in this film about grand passion

Be safe, Varun!

There is also a fight scene involving Varun who is seen beating masked assailants amid riots. A man is seen attacking Varun with a sharp weapon that hints that the actor may be grievously injured.

Varun Dhawan (left) in a still from Kalank trailer.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:35 IST