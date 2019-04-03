Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt is married to Aditya Roy Kapur, in love with Varun Dhawan in this film about grand passion

The much-awaited Kalank trailer, featuring an all-star cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is out, and is a visual delight to say the least. It talks of grand passion, conflict between love and duty as Alia’s Roop, the second wife of Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dev, falls in love with Varun Dhawan’s Zafar. Their passion simmers as India is partitioned and violence erupts.

Originally slated to launch at 11am, the trailer landed only around 3:30pm but it certainly is worth all the wait. The long video opens with a long shot of a dancer in a hall and moves ahead to establish the characters and their conflicts. Varun-Alia Sonakshi-Aditya are caught between love and duty.

Sharing the trailer, producer Karan Johar tweeted, “A world of love, longing & relationships that go beyond reasoning! #KalankTrailer out now.”

Watch Kalank trailer here

Set in the pre-independence era of 1940s, Kalank boasts of huge sets and picturesque locations. The film boasts of some well-choreographed action scenes overlooked by stunt director Sham Kaushal. Varun has himself performed his stunts and claims to be have stretched his limits for the role of Zafar. The actor can also be seen engaged in a bull-fighting scene in an arena bustling with a huge crowd.

The makers had earlier revealed several stills from the film to raise the interest of the viewers. Two dance numbers from the film: Ghar More Pardesiya featuring Alia and Madhuri and First Class featuring Varun and Kiara Advani are already ruling the music charts.

Kalank is Karan Johar’s late father Yash Johar’s dream project and is said to have been conceptualised several years ago. The film unites Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on screen after almost two decades. It is Varun and Alia’s fourth film together after they made their joint debut with Karan’s Student of the Year in 2012.

Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, the film is set to hit theatres on April 17.

