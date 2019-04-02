Varun Dhawan reveals how he became Zafar for Kalank, says ‘the blood you see is my own’

Varun Dhawan has proved his prowess with films like October and Badlapur and now with Karan Johar’s period film, Kalank,he enters a new phase in his career. Going by the looks of the promotional videos, Varun will be seen in a novel avatar in the film that also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In an interview, Varun has revealed the hardships that went into creating Zafar, his character in Kalank.

Varun is reportedly most excited about the bull-fighting sequence (we saw a glimpse in the posters) and told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk.” A set resembling the Colosseum was built for the scene in Mumbai.

Varun also shared pictures on Twitter, gearing up for the trailer launch of Kalank. “ZAFAR trailer out tomorrow #kalank,” he wrote.

Varun also revealed he had a knee injury when he was supposed to work on the action sequences for Kalank. “I moved into a hotel in Goregaon to save time and since I had suffered a knee injury and hamstring tear at the time, I had physios visiting me daily. But I still managed to continue with my twice-a-day training session at the hotel and in the make-shift gym on the set with my trainer Prashant Sawant.”

”I learnt that he (director Abhishek) had told Sham Kaushal ji (action director) that he wanted me to do every stunt myself and instructed him to put me through the wringer, banging me against the wall and throwing me off a height,” he further told the tabloid.

After launching two songs from the film, makers will release the trailer of Kalank on Wednesday. Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, Kalank is a period love saga. The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar. Kalank is set to hit theatres on April 17. The film is set in the 1940s and has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

