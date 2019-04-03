Kalank trailer: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film inspires hilarious memes, IPL gets caught in crossfire. Check them out here

As with the teaser release, the first trailer for the upcoming period drama Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and others, was followed immediately by a wave of new memes online.

Most seemed to focus on two scenes - Alia’s line ‘Mere pass khone ko kuch hai nahi (I have nothing to lose)’ and a scene in which Alia is pulled in either direction by Varun and Aditya’s characters.

Jokes were made online on the ongoing season of the IPL, exam pressure, and ‘career choices’. The Kalank teaser had inspired similar memes, centred in particular around Alia’s line, ‘Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein (No one in this world is more ruined than I), kissi aur ki barbaadi meri jeet lagti hai (Someone else’s loss feels like a victory).’

Check out the memes here:

#KalankTrailer



RBI : Don't share your banking password with anyone



Me : pic.twitter.com/haAodJGJgM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2019

#kalanktrailer



Whenever there is a sale in mall: pic.twitter.com/eZplPQaaNd — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) April 3, 2019

Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s, and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu. Producer Karan Johar had previously said that it was the last film his father Yash Johar had worked on before he died. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will be released in April. The film is Alia and Varun’s fourth collaboration after Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The trailer gave a better look at Varun’s character, Zafar in the film. The actor in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror had spoken about the hardships that went into creating the character. “The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk,” he said, referring to a bullfight sequence in the film, which was seen in the trailer.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 20:48 IST