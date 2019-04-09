Here’s how Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating an exhausting but productive week. See video

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in November last year, are totally engrossed in their professional commitments. While Ranveer is off to Dharamshala for the shooting of his film 83, Deepika is busy shooting for Chhapaak. The actor shared her excitement by sharing a boomerang video in her Instagram stories.

The actor can be seen taking a free-fall on her bed in the video and captioned it, “after an exhausting but productive week.” Deepika was shooting for the film near Janpath in Delhi last week. The actor was almost mobbed by the fans who came to watch the shoot. A new still of Deepika in a slightly different makeup surfaced online a day before. The first look of the film was revealed earlier and had got positive response.

The actor had also shared a few pictures of her workout routine on her Instagram account a few days before on the occasion of World Health Day. She had captioned them, “Happy World Health Day! PS:physical & mental”

The actor was applauded for her look in the film of an acid-attack survivor named Malti. The film is based on the true story of real acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Talking about Deepika, Meghna had said at an event, “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika.” She had added, “There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.”

Meghna has also written about the film in a long note on Deepika’s official website. Talking about what makes Deepika apt for the role, Meghna has written, “My film was based on acid violence. Of a woman who epitomized immense courage and strength, in the face of crippling adversity.” She has also shared that Deepika often jokes around that she agreed to do the film “because of a scene where she gets to eat kairi (raw mangoes) with salt and red chilli powder.”

Chhapaak will also star Vikrant Massey, popular for his stint on TV and his work in films like Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial A Death In The Gunj. The film is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 09:22 IST