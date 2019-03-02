Deepika Padukone signed Chhapaak to eat raw mangoes with chilli powder? Read Meghna Gulzar’s note

Actor Deepika Padukone will now be seen in a new avatar in her next film Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame, the film is Deepika’s debut production and will have the actor portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Meghna has now written a heartfelt note on Deepika’s website, sharing the reason which made the actor sign the project.

She begins the note talking about her first meeting with Deepika, saying, “It was a moment of serendipity when I asked for a meeting with Deepika. I had had many conversations with myself that she just may not be interested in doing the kind of film that I was taking to her. And she wasn’t.”

“She was looking to do something lighter after three intense films. But I didn’t have a light, romantic script for her,” she added.

Talking about what makes Deepika the perfect fit for the role, Meghna writes, “My film was based on acid violence. Of a woman who epitomized immense courage and strength, in the face of crippling adversity,” and adds that she agreed to it in a heartbeat.

She also shared that Deepika often jokes around that she agreed to do the film “because of a scene where she gets to eat kairi (raw mangoes) with salt and red chilli powder.”

Meghna goes on to define Deepika in the words of American Writer Minna Antrim, who once said, “A beautiful woman delights the eye; a wise woman, the understanding; a pure one, the soul.”

Chappaak also stars Vikrant Massey of Balika Vadhu fame as Deepika’s partner in the film.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 14:48 IST