Kriti Sanon snubs Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Arjun Patiala. See behind the scenes video

Actor Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her last film Luka Chuppi and is working on her next release, Arjun Patiala. The actor will share the screen with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the film who plays the titular role of a local cop. Kriti has now shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of the film on her Instagram account.

She captioned the video, “Eh Bechara...Very Bad Hee Ho Rahi aa Edey Naal @kritisanon. P.S - KhushKhabri Yeh Hai Ke Dubbing Finish Ho Gai Hai Film Ki.. APNA KAM. #ArjunPatiala #DiljitDosanjh #kritisanon #bollywood.” While Kriti can be seen sitting on a charpoy and getting her makeup done, Diljit is seated beside her on some sacks and holding a pink teddy bear which she pushes away from his hands.

The film has been shot in Chandigarh and other parts of Punjab. Kriti plays a crime journalist in the film which also stars Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame and Ronit Roy. The film is a spoof comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj and is scheduled to release on July 19 this year.

Kriti was recently upset for not being credit for the success of her film Luka Chuppi. The film stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead and has collected Rs 92.73 crore at the domestic box office. Talking about being left out, she told Mumbai Mirror, “This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it’s so unfair. I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It’s logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn’t have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention.”

