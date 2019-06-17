Kriti Sanon is living the vacation life in Maldives, shares video of cycling with her friends. See pics, video

Actor Kriti Sanon has flown to Maldives for a short vacation before she kickstarts the promotions of her upcoming film, Arjun Patiala. The actor shared a video of her cycling session with her friends in Maldives.

Kriti has posted a video of her cycling in Maldives with the caption, “finally! #Maldives @ayeshoe @adrianjacobsofficial.” Dressed in shorts and a black halter top, Kriti can be seen cycling amid lush green surroundings and enjoying her fun outing. Her fans flooded the comments section with awws and wows. One user wrote, “You luk so fresh n energetic alwez! Keep it up.” Another wrote, “I wish to join them.” Many couldn’t get over the beauty of the place. One of her followers wrote, “Such a beautiful view!”

Kriti also shared a video with her group of friends and captioned it, “Vibing with my tribe!!” with emojis of a butterfly and sea. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Started??”. Other pictures of the actor and her friends show them enjoying a ride on the seaside, having fun in the water and savouring mouth-watering cuisines.

Kriti Sanon cycling and chatting with her friends. ( Instagram )

Kriti Sanon enjoying herself in Maldives. ( Instagram )

Kriti Sanon turns her selfie mode on in Maldives. ( Instagram )

Kriti also shared a promotional video of her film Arjun Patiala, which shows her giving marketing lessons to her co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The film is a spoof and is set to hit theatres on July 19. She was last seen in a special dance number Aira Gaira in Kalank. She also has Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat and multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 lined up for release this year.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and son AbRam leave for London, Sonam Kapoor vacations with Anand Ahuja in Japan

The actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “it’s important to balance your life, spend time with your loved ones, do things that you enjoy. Don’t just socialise online (social media platforms) but in reality, too; it’s a must. Go for holidays, meet friends, there’s so much that can be done. And you will see how you start feeling better… And all this is coming from my personal experience.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 21:25 IST