Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor return from Brahmastra shoot, Shilpa Shetty nails different yoga poses ahead of International Yoga Day. See pics

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to Mumbai from Varanasi where they were shooting for their first film together, Brahmastra. While Alia was seen in a pastel green pantsuit paired with quirky shades, Ranbir was in his regular casuals. The two were stationed in the holy city since quite a few weeks as they shot for the Ayan Mukerji film. Pictures of the two from the sets of the film had also surfaced online.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from Varanasi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty lent some inspiration as she performed some difficult yoga asanas at an event ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21. Some other celebrities too were seen during their regular fitness routines.

Shilpa Shetty performs yoga in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty gears up for International Yoga Day. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty shows some yoga asanas. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was spotted post her pilates class. Varun Dhawan is also practising pilates these days as he is working on his next film, Street Dancer 3D. He was spotted at the gym post his workout.

Meanwhile, Shahid was seen at the Mumbai airport with Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. The two will be promoting the film in Delhi during the week. It is set to hit theatres this Friday on June 21. While Shahid was in casuals, Kiara was ready to face the Delhi heat in a cotton suit and shades.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani leave for Delhi for Kabir Singh promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mira Rajput and Varun Dhawan post their pilates session. ( Varinder Chawla )

Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar has reached Mumbai to join Hrithik Roshan for the promotions of the film Super 30. The film is inspired from his life and is set to hit theatres on July 12.

Anand Kumar in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among other celebrities spotted in the city were Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover. The two were seen in Bandra. Karan has made a comeback to the small screen as Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is the only actor who had starred in the original which had Ronit Roy as Mr Bajaj.

Yami Gautam and Shweta Bachchan were seen at a salon whereas Amyra Dastur was seen at a dance class. Suniel Shetty and Kartik Aaryan were also spotted in the city.

Suniel Shetty, Amyra Dastur, Shweta Bachchan and Yami Gautam spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan with Luv Ranjan and Karan Singh Grover with wife Bipasha Basu in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

