 Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif is ‘way more vegetarian' than him: My mother is happy whenever she is home | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif is ‘way more vegetarian' than him: My mother is happy whenever she is home

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 18, 2024 11:07 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal said that his mother Veena Kaushal is happy that Katrina Kaif eats apple gourd, beans and ridge gourd.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has spoken about wife-actor Katrina Kaif. He said she is ‘way more vegetarian than’ he is and ‘enjoys simple food’. Speaking with The Week, Vicky also said his mother ‘is happy whenever Katrina is home’. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal says he's matured more since marrying Katrina Kaif than he did in first 33 years of his life)

Vicky Kaushal spoke about Katrina Kaif.
Vicky Kaushal spoke about Katrina Kaif.

Vicky reveals what all he can cook

Vicky Kaushal further said he can't cook except for making tea and breaking some eggs. When asked if he cooks, Vicky said, "Never for the life of me. I can only make tea and break some eggs. That, too, I learnt during quarantine because I would watch movies all night and there was nothing else to do. Sunny (his brother) cooks a lot and does it really well. He is just a year and four months younger, so it is more like we are friends. I do not give any advice, and he does not take any. We just share experiences. He is much wiser and calmer than me."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vicky on his mom's reaction to Katrina's food choices

The actor was asked about the food choices at home. He shared, “In terms of food, she (Katrina) is way more vegetarian than I am. She enjoys simple food. Very rarely will she go for a chhole bhature, but I would dive into that. My mother is happy whenever Katrina is home because, as she says, ‘All my life I have been trying to get these boys to eat tinde (apple gourd), beans and turai (ridge gourd) and now I have a daughter-in-law who eats these every day.’ This is her staple food. She loves pancakes. We are just a regular couple with a profession that has put us in the public glare.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

About Katrina and Vicky's films

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif is ‘way more vegetarian' than him: My mother is happy whenever she is home
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On