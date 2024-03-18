Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif is ‘way more vegetarian' than him: My mother is happy whenever she is home

Vicky reveals what all he can cook

Vicky Kaushal further said he can't cook except for making tea and breaking some eggs. When asked if he cooks, Vicky said, "Never for the life of me. I can only make tea and break some eggs. That, too, I learnt during quarantine because I would watch movies all night and there was nothing else to do. Sunny (his brother) cooks a lot and does it really well. He is just a year and four months younger, so it is more like we are friends. I do not give any advice, and he does not take any. We just share experiences. He is much wiser and calmer than me."

Vicky on his mom's reaction to Katrina's food choices

The actor was asked about the food choices at home. He shared, “In terms of food, she (Katrina) is way more vegetarian than I am. She enjoys simple food. Very rarely will she go for a chhole bhature, but I would dive into that. My mother is happy whenever Katrina is home because, as she says, ‘All my life I have been trying to get these boys to eat tinde (apple gourd), beans and turai (ridge gourd) and now I have a daughter-in-law who eats these every day.’ This is her staple food. She loves pancakes. We are just a regular couple with a profession that has put us in the public glare.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

About Katrina and Vicky's films

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

