Rashmika Mandanna, PM Narendra Modi exchange tweets about Atal Setu, country's growth

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Mumbai when she visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, aka Atal Setu. She shared a promotional video on her X (formerly Twitter) about how the Mumbai trans harbour link is such a good innovation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to her post. (Also Read: Sikandar to Pushpa 2 The Rule: 6 upcoming films of Rashmika Mandanna and everything you need to know about them) Rashmika Mandanna was all praise for Atal Setu in a recent video.(Instagram)

‘Connecting people’

In the video she shared, she praises the bridge for cutting short an hours-long journey into mere minutes. Sharing it, she wrote, “South India to North India… West India to East India… Connecting people, connecting hearts! #MyIndia.” PM Modi reshared her post, stating that there was ‘nothing more satisfying’ than connecting people, writing, “Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives.” Rashmika seemed overwhelmed as she responded to the PM, stating that it was an ‘honour’ to witness the country’s growth, writing, “Sir! What an honor! It's incredibly fulfilling to witness our country's growth as a super proud young Indian.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

‘It’s freaking brilliant’

While shooting for the video, Rashmika spoke to ANI and shared a similar sentiment. She said, “I think now, at least, India is not stopping anywhere. Now look at the country's growth. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time! I just got to know that it's all done in seven years and it's 20 km. It's amazing! Look at it. I am speechless honestly... India is the smartest country, I would like to say!”

Upcoming work

Rashmika has six films lined up in Hindi and Telugu. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. She will also star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh, Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend and Shantharuban’s Rainbow in Telugu. In Hindi, she has AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar with Salman Khan and Laxman Utekar’s Chhava with Vicky Kaushal.