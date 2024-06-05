After historic win in Andhra Pradesh polls, Pawan Kalyan gets a warm welcome from wife Anna: Watch

The actor-turned-politician was greeted to a warm welcome by his emotional wife, Anna, who added a spiritual touch to his triumph.

Sweet gesture

Pawan, who is also the chief of his party Jana Sena Party, won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He defeated his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes.

With his party members declaring him the winner, Pawan got a grand and heartwarming reception from his family. A video shows his wife Anna getting emotional as she welcomes her husband with pride and joy.

In one video, shot at the couple’s home, Anna is seen performing a pooja for him. Another video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pawan is seen making his first appearance after his win. In the clip, he is seen standing patiently as his wife performs aarti. She is seen applying a tilak on his forehead.

To lighten the mood, he teased her. Meanwhile, Pawan’s party workers were heard chanting his name. It also shows his son with ex-wife Renu Desai, Akira Nanda, getting emotional following the results.

More about his win

The Janasena party, which contested 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies, has performed well by winning on all seats. Pawan polled 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured 64,115 votes, according to Election Commission data.

Pawan has been getting congratulatory messages from all quarters. His elder brother, megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to wish him. He wrote, “I am also supremely delighted at how my dear brother Pawan Kalyan steadfastly strived to ensure the Alliance WIN, keeping the people’s interests in mind. Heartiest Congratulations to you all !!!."

More about Pawan

Pawan is uncle to Telugu actors - Allu, Ram, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej. He is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. The Janasena Party leader was born as Konidela Kalyan Babu on September 2 1971 to Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. He made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996.

Next, Pawan will be seen in the Telugu epic action-adventure Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. The period-saga features Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, and Vikramjeet Virk in crucial roles.