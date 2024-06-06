 Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood wants to earn ₹500-800 crore, not make films: 'Everyone is imitating pan-India films' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood wants to earn 500-800 crore, not make films: 'Everyone is imitating pan-India films'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jun 06, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap made his directorial debut with Paanch. he will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil action-thriller Maharaja.

Anurag Kashyap always gives his unabashed opinions on changing trends in storytelling and the challenges faced by filmmakers and artists. In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, he reflected on the creative crisis in Hindi film industry since everyone wants to earn 500-800 crore. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap compares Bollywood's unaffordable ticket price to Telugu industry)

Anurag Kashyap recently reflected on the pan-India trend in Indian cinema.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Anurag Kashyap recently reflected on the pan-India trend in Indian cinema.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Anurag Kashyap feels success affects creativity

The filmmaker pointed out how commercial success impacts creativity and opined, “I have often seen that success destroys more than it breeds. When Sairat made Rs. 100 crore, I told Nagraj Manjule, who is my friend, that Marathi cinema is now finished. Because now no one will want to tell stories, they would want to earn 100 crore.”

He also said, “The problem with our Hindi film industry is that they now want to earn Rs. 500 to 800 crore, not make films. For that, you have to first dumb down your films, sacrifice your story. And it’s not like it is an original voice; all follow a formula and copy each other. Now everyone is imitating the pan-India trend. If you watch 10 pan-India films, all will look the same. This never benefits the health of the industry as the films then start to bomb in huge numbers. One or two will work, then everyone will copy, and then everything will flop.”

About Anurag Kashyap

Anurag has directed numerous Bollywood films and web shows. Some of his notable works include Black Friday, Dev D, No Smoking, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mukkabaaz, Sacred Games, and Manmarziyaan. His upcoming film Kennedy was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. This neo-noir thriller stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Abhilash Thapliyal, Mohit Takalkar, and others in pivotal roles. The filmmaker had spoken about the Cannes experience in an interview with Film Companion and told, “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”

Anurag will next be seen in a negative role in Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil crime action-thriller Maharaja.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood wants to earn 500-800 crore, not make films: 'Everyone is imitating pan-India films'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On