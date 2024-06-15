Bhairava Anthem promo: Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas to feature in the first song from Kalki 2898 AD

Bhairava Anthem promo: The promo for the first song from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, Bhairava Anthem, was released on Saturday. With vocals by Diljit Dosanjh, the film's team dubbed it ‘India’s biggest song’. (Also Read: Bujji and Bhairava review: Decoding the world of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD) Bhairava Anthem Promo: The first song from Kalki 2898 AD will be released on Sunday.

Bhairava Song promo

There’s only a week left for Kalki 2898 AD to release and the film’s team will release the first song from the film, Bhairava Anthem, on Sunday. They released a 21-seconds-long promo that has already excited fans for what the song will be like. The peppy number aligns with all the promotional material that has come out from team Kalki so far. Diljith sang for what seems like a Punjabi promotional number composed by Santosh Narayanan, featuring him and Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD promotions

Instead of going the usual route, Nag has been familiarising the audience with the world he built for the film. Apart from introducing Prabhas’ character Bhairava and Amitabh Bachchan’s character Aswatthama, they have also introduced an AI droid called Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh in Telugu.

The team of Kalki 2898 AD also held a special event in Hyderabad to show off the custom-made vehicle they built for the film with the help of Anand Mahindra and Ceat. Prabhas drove and showed off the vehicle at an event that saw the press and fans in attendance. Later, Naga Chaitanya and F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan also drove the vehicle.

They also released an animated prelude called Bujji and Bhairava on Amazon Prime Video.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki will see Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Set in a dystopian future, the film shows how people struggle to live in Kashi even as the resources are all sent to the Complex. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter in the film which sees people wait for the incarnation of Kalki. The film will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27.