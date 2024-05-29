Nag Ashwin invites Elon Musk to drive Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Will make for a great photo-op with Cybertruck’

Since director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas unveiled the one-of-a-kind Bujji, a custom-made vehicle made for Kalki 2898 AD, at an event in Hyderabad last week, they’ve been promoting it through various mediums. After Autocar reviewed the car, actor Naga Chaitanya and F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan tested it too. Now, Nag is extending a special invitation to Tesla founder Elon Musk to experience the innovative Bujji firsthand. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra gives a shoutout to Nag Ashwin; shares how they built Bujji for Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD) Nag Ashwin wants Elon Musk to take Bujji out for a ride.

‘It’s a 6 ton beast’

After showcasing Bujji in Hyderabad, Nag took the vehicle to Chennai where it was driven through the streets. In response to a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter), the director extended a personal invitation to Elon Musk, suggesting a potential collaboration between Bujji and his Cybertruck, “Dear @elonmusk sir... We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji.”

He added, “It's a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat. And I daresay it'll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck (would be a sight to see them drive together).” The official account of Bujji re-tweeted Nag, writing, “Hello @elonmusk. #BujjiCallingElonMusk.”

Bujji’s introduction

Nag first released a behind-the-scenes video to introduce Bujji’s ‘brain’ - a robot that gets anxious and impatient as the team builds its ‘body’. Soon, a three-wheeler vehicle was introduced at an event in Hyderabad to the press and select audience members. Bujji is voiced by Keerthy Suresh and is Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s sidekick in Kalki 2898 AD. A teaser was also released to introduce the vehicle.

The vehicle was built with the help of Anand Mahindra, who gave Nag a shoutout after Bujji’s introduction. “Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X…We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big..Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture and performance,” he wrote.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi actioner set in a dystopian world, will be released on June 27. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. A two-part animated prelude called B&B: Bujji and Bhairava will stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 31.