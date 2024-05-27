Bujji and Bhairava’s animated prelude from Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD to release soon. Watch

Recently, there was buzz that Nag Ashwin had chosen to promote his upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD uniquely by releasing a two-part animated prelude. Confirming the news, Amazon Prime Video has announced that B&B: Bujji and Bhairava will exclusively stream on their OTT platform from May 31. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' sidekick Bujji's ‘body’ introduced with new teaser at an event. Watch) Bujji and Bhairava will be a two-part prelude to Kalki 2898 AD.

Bujji and Bhairava

Ever since the robotic vehicle Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh, was introduced, fans have been eagerly anticipating to see more of her chemistry with Prabhas’ Bhairava. To heighten this excitement, director Nag has created an animated two-part prelude to his film that will stream on the OTT platform ahead of the film’s release. The prelude will give a thrilling glimpse of the dynamic duo’s adventures, further building up the anticipation for the film.

Prime Video also released a 52-second video in which a bunch of children can be seen asking Bhairava how long they have to wait as summer’s almost over. They also ask him why he’s welding all the time. He asks Bujji to show the kids the ‘surprise,’ and she shows them a glimpse of their adventures in animated style. This lines up with a leaked picture that has been doing rounds on X, widely shared by fans, of an animated Bujji and Bhairava, which fans had guessed would be used for the film’s promotions.

Bujji’s grand reveal

Nag, Prabhas and the rest of the team recently held an event in Hyderabad to reveal the ‘body’ of Bujji to the audience after giving a glimpse of her ‘brain’ in the robotic form. The event saw Prabhas drive Bujji into a massive arena and show her off. Actor Naga Chaitanya and F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan also took the custom-made vehicle out for a ride, giving their first impressions of it. Early on Monday, the makers also released the theme music from Bujji’s teaser.

Kalki 2898 AD release

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on June 27.