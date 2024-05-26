Prabhas-starrer Salaar 2 shelved? Fans think makers have reacted with new picture

The sequel of Prashanth Neel's Salaar starring Prabhas is highly awaited by fans. Amid reports that the sequel has been shelved, the makers have dropped a new picture where Prabhas and Prasanth are seen laughing during a shoot. Many fans think this update is an indirect response to the rumours of the sequel being shelved. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released on the big screens in December last year, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and still did well at the box office. (Also read: Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam update: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran to start shooting in June) Prabhas and Prasanath Neel in a new picture from the sets of Salaar.

New updates

Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will start shooting for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam in June. On Sunday, the official X handle of the film shared a new picture of Prabhas and Prasanth sharing a light moment on set. Parbhas was seen wearing a dark blue shirt paired with a green jacket. The caption read, “They can't stop laughing (smiling face emoticon).”

A report by Telugu 360 had suggested that the sequel is shelved as there are “creative differences between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “Cooked all the fake rumors with one pic.” A second fan commented, “This is regarding all the rumours of part 2 being shelved.” “Thanks for this sudden yet sweet surprise photo,” said another fan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel had opened up about what he has in store with Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. “The relevance of all of this will only complement the friendship and the enmity between Deva and Varadha. And that is how I want to finish off Salaar 2, that was the whole intention,” he said.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar. The film also starred Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others.