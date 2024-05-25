Naga Chaitanya says he is ‘in shock’ after driving Bujji, made for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. Watch

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the magnum opus starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. A few days ago, the makers announced Bujji, the swanky vehicle owned by Prabhas’ character, Bhairava. Bujji, a robot with a unique personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, plays a crucial role in the film. Now, Naga Chaitanya tested the vehicle recently and shared his reaction in a new video released by the makers of the film. (Also read Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' sidekick Bujji's ‘body’ introduced with a new teaser at an event. Watch) Naga Chaitanya was all praises for the design of Bujji.

In the new video shared by Vyjayanthi Movies on their official X handle, Naga is seen driving the orange-coloured vehicle in the vast stretches of a highway and sharing his feedback. “I am still in shock," he says, dressed in black. “You've broken all the rules of engineering.”

Vyjayanthi shared the new video with the caption: "Look who's met #Bujji... @chay_akkineni, hope you had a fantastic time." In response, Naga reposted the video on his account and wrote, “This was nothing like I’ve ever imagined .. hats off to the entire team for translating this vision into reality .. truly an engineering marvel. Had a great time chilling with Bujji.”

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, an event was held to introduce Bujji. An almost one-minute-long teaser to debut Bujji was also released. A massive arena was set up to show off the vehicle to a select crowd. It took the team four years to make the vehicle, they revealed at the event.

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Earlier, Nag had talked about the inspiration behind the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon and said: “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner.” The film will be released in theatres in multiple languages on June 27.