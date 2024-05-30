Bujji and Bhairava trailer: Animated prelude to Kalki 2898 AD shows their adventures. Watch

The B&B: Bujji and Bhairava animated prelude to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 31. Ahead of the release of the two-part series, a trailer was released on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what it would be like. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' sidekick Bujji's ‘body’ introduced with new teaser at an event. Watch) A still of B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, the animated prelude to Kalki 2898 AD.

Bujji and Bhairava

A one-minute-and-29-second trailer gives a glimpse of Prabhas’ character Bhairava and his sidekick, the robotic vehicle Bujji, and their adventures. Keerthy Suresh has voiced Bujji. Green Gold Animation, famous for making Chhota Bheem, seem to have also produced the project. The trailer reveals more than what the makers have shared so far, including a structure Bhairava calls ‘complex’. It also introduces a new character voiced by Brahmanandam.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In 2896 AD in Kashi, Bhairava is shown as a bounty hunter looking to buy a bike that helps him in his work. But he soon meets Bujji, who seems to come with the custom-made vehicle the makers introduced last week. She asks him about their future with the makers hinting that the events coming later will take place in Kalki 2898 AD. Bujji and Bhairava is all about exploring the friendship and bond between the duo before the film releases.

Bujji and Bhairava will be released in Telugu, Hindi, English and Spanish.

The announcement

Previously, Prime Video also released a 52-second video in which a bunch of children can be seen asking Bhairava how long they have to wait as summer’s almost over. They also ask him why he’s welding all the time. He asks Bujji to show the kids the ‘surprise,’ and she shows them a glimpse of their adventures in animated style. This lines up with a leaked picture that has been doing rounds on X, widely shared by fans, of an animated Bujji and Bhairava, which fans had guessed would be used for the film’s promotions.

Kalki 2898 AD release

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. It will be released in theatres on June 27.