Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film with Mahanati director: ‘A privilege to be a part of this ambitious venture’

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:25 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to play a key character in upcoming magnum opus featuring Prabhas, its makers announced on Friday. Director Nag Ashwin took to Twitter to confirm that the veteran actor would be seen a full-length role and not a cameo.

“Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone (sic),” Nag Ashwin tweeted.

#NamaskaramBigB Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time 🙏 #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/tdX9ghABku — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 9, 2020

Amitabh too tweeted about being part of the project and wrote: “An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms.. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!Folded hands#Prabhas @deepikapadukone@nagashwin7.”

T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!🙏#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaDuttCh pic.twitter.com/3G09uQfOAe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

Amitabh was recently seen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, he will be seen in an important role in this project, currently dubbed Prabhas 21. Announced to commemorate the 50th year of Vyjayanthi Films, the project also stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. This will be her Telugu debut.

On roping in Amitabh Bachchan, producer Aswini Dutt said that’s he’s thrilled to be associated with him. “The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his superhit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film Sholay several times when it ran for over a year at NTR’s Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is a production house that began its cinematic journey with Shri NTR and also was named by him,” said Aswini.

“I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has... It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is,” an excited Director Nag Ashwin said.

