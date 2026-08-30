Rashmika Mandanna announces she will resume work soon after hip injury, says she will miss spending time at home

In her latest Instagram post, Rashmika shared photos of how she spent quality time with her loved ones at home while recovering from the injury. In the photos, she is seen performing pooja, playing with her dog, solving picture puzzles, relaxing while looking over her garden and enjoying several other activities. In the video and picture carousel, Rashmika mentioned that although she is returning to work, she will miss spending this time at home.

Rashmika Mandanna took a brief break from acting after she sustained a hip injury while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa . Almost a month after speaking about her injury, Rashmika has announced that she will soon resume work.

When Rashmika opened up about her injury While reports of Rashmika getting injured on set surfaced in July, on August 3, the actor took to Instagram to share an update about her health. She wrote a long note explaining her injury. She wrote, "Hie guyssss!🥰❤️ Injuries suck.. 😩 and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well 🐒🤷🏻‍♀️ Sorry I’ve been MIA 🐒 but hieeee! I’m hereeee!🙋🏻‍♀️😁 It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.. 🤦🏻‍♀️💆🏻‍♀️ But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher🙋🏻‍♀️🐒🤣) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa."

Calling Mysaa 'the most aggressive film' she has ever done, she wrote, "Don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you! You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af - freak accidents what are the odds."

Calling the time out to tend to her health a 'forced holiday', she wrote, "Not complaining at all! 🐒💃🏻 I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them.. 😎 Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile 😞😭 and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo! Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon. Love ya! Don’t worry ok.. Biggest loves and kisses and hugs."

About Rashmika's films Before her injury, Rashmika had been juggling a handful of films. She has Ranabaali and Mysaa in the pipeline.Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of the Gond tribes. Rashmika plays the lead role in the film as a Gond woman, a bold character that will be a departure from her previous performances.

She also stars in Ranabaali with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan. Set during the British Raj, the Telugu period drama weaves a fictional narrative inspired by lesser-known chapters of Indian history. The film is slated to release on September 11.