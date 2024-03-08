International women's day 2024: Key state government schemes for females

International Women's Day 2024: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. With the aim to uplift and empower women, various state governments in India have rolled out schemes aimed at addressing challenges faced by women and cover a wide range of areas like education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and social welfare. Here's a look at important state government initiatives for women: International Women's Day 2024: Here's a look at important state government initiatives for women(Pixabay)

Delhi- Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: The programme has been introduced by the Delhi government. As per the scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will be given ₹1,000 monetary assistance every month if she is a resident of Delhi and has a Voter ID card in the national capital,

Uttar Pradesh- Mission Shakti: The scheme was launched in phases which included Mission Shakti Kaksha (classrooms) at all the 59,000 Gram Panchayat Bhawans (Village Panchayat Buildings), formation of one lakh women self-help groups and linking of 1.73 lakh new beneficiaries to the destitute women pension scheme.

Uttar Pradesh- Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana: This cash transfer scheme aims to ensure social security to the girl child.

Uttar Pradesh- Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal Program: The scheme connects as many as 75,000 women with state banks and aids them in getting loans at cheaper interest rates and avail benefits of state subsidies.

Maharashtra- Manjhi Kanya Bhagyashree Scheme: As per the scheme, the Maharashtra government provides financial assistance to one girl child: ₹50,000 for a period of 18 years and two girl children: ₹25,000 each on the name of both the girls.

Bihar- Kanya Utthan Yojana: The scheme encourage females in the state to pursue higher education and compensates them with roughly ₹50,000 till she completes her graduation.

Tamil Nadu- Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme: Under the initiative, Tamil Nadu government provides subsidies to women to purchase two-wheelers. There is a 50% subsidy capped at ₹25,000 offered to working women who want to purchase a two-wheeler as per the scheme.