 Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to Elena Zhukova, set to marry for 5th time - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to Elena Zhukova, set to marry for 5th time

Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to Elena Zhukova, set to marry for 5th time

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 10:44 AM IST

Rupert Murdoch Engagement: The couple's wedding will be held in California at his vineyard and estate Moraga.

Rupert Murdoch gets engaged: Rupert Murdoch got engaged to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova, a spokesman said. The 92-year-old is set to marry for the fifth time. The wedding will be held in California at his vineyard and estate, Moraga. This comes just months after Rupert Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp.

Rupert Murdoch Engagement: Rupert Murdoch is seen. (Reuters)
Rupert Murdoch Engagement: Rupert Murdoch is seen. (Reuters)

Who is Elena Zhukova?

Elena Zhukova is from Moscow. The 67-year-old is a retired molecular biologist whom Rupert Murdoch began dating last summer. The couple met through Rupert Murdoch's third wife Wendi Deng, it was earlier reported.

Rupert Murdoch's previous marriage

His fourth marriage to actress and model Jerry Hall ended in divorce in 2022 after six years. The media mogul was also briefly engaged last year to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith. His other former spouses were Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, Ms Deng and US model and actress Jerri Hall.

Rupert Murdoch's career

Rupert Murdoch began his career in Australia in the 1950s. He bought News of the World and The Sun newspapers in the UK in 1969 and also purchased a number of US publications including the New York Post and Wall Street Journal.

In 1996, he launched Fox News and founded News Corp in 2013. Last year, Rupert Murdoch announced that he was stepping back from the leading role in his media empire. He handed the reins to his son Lachlan and later took on the role of Chairman Emeritus of both Fox and News Corp.

