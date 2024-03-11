 Gopal Snacks IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status. Should you apply? - Hindustan Times
Gopal Snacks IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?

Gopal Snacks IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Gopal Snacks IPO: As per the subscription status, the book build issue has been booked 1.40 times in the first two days of bidding.

Gopal Snacks IPO: The initial public offering for Gopal Namkeen Limited opened on March 6 and will close today (March 11). As bidding for the IPO ends today, investors just have one day to apply for the public issue whose price has been fixed at 381 to 401 per equity share.

Gopal Snacks IPO: The IPO closes on March 11. Check details of the issue below
Gopal Snacks IPO: The IPO closes on March 11. Check details of the issue below

As per the subscription status, the book build issue has been booked 1.40 times in the first two days of bidding. The grey market signalled a positive listing of the company's shares.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Gopal Snacks IPO grey market premium today is 25 as it expected to further improve owing to positive outlook in the secondary market.

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: In the first two days of bidding, the issue was subscribed 1.40 times whereas the retail portion of the public issue was subscribed 2.01 times while the NII portion was booked 1.63 times. The QIB segment was booked 0.09 times.

Gopal Snacks IPO lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter. The issue reserves not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO details: The company's promoters are Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani. The book running lead managers are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited and the registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

