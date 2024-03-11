Sona Machinery IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, other key details
Sona Machinery IPO: Transfer of shares into the demat accounts will take place on March 12. Here's how you can check allotment status
Sona Machinery IPO allotment: The allotment of shares in Sona Machinery IPO is expected to be finalised today March 11). Investors who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status by visiting NSE website. For those who have not been allotted the shares, refunds will be made by the company on March 12. Transfer of shares into the demat accounts will also take place on the same day. Sona Machinery IPO stock listing is likely to take place on March 13.
Sona Machinery IPO allotment: How you can check the status on NSE
- Visit the NSE website.
- Select issue name from the drop down menu.
- Then enter application number or PAN number to check the allotment status.
You can also check the allotment status can by visiting the official website of the registrar. Sona Machinery IPO's registrar is Maashitla Securities. Follow these steps:
- Visit the registrar's site.
- Select IPO from the dropdown menu.
- After this, enter Application number, captcha and then click on 'Submit'.
Sona Machinery IPO subscription status
The IPO was subscribed over 254 times on the final day. The issue received cumulative bids for 65.9 crore shares against 25,92,000 shares on offer while the retail portion got bids for 28.3 crore shares. The non-institutional category (NII) category got bids for 28.7 crore shares and portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got bids for 8.92 crore shares.
Sona Machinery IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Vasu Naren and Shweta Baisla.
Sona Machinery IPO GMP today: The grey market price of the IPO ranges from ₹70 to ₹72 per share, according to unlisted market tracking websites.
