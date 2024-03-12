Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing today: GMP predictions on share price, issue details and more

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing is scheduled for today (March 12) on the bourses at 10:00am. Bharat Highways InvIT will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session, a BSE notification noted. The company in an exchange filing said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the units of Bharat Highways INVIT shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘IF’ Group of Securities." Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing today: The listing date for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO is fixed for March 12, 2024. Check all details below

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO GMP today: The grey market premium is +2 indicating that Bharat Highways InvIT share price was trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market. The estimated listing price therefore was indicated at ₹102 apiece, considering the upper end of the IPO price band- 2% higher than the IPO price of ₹100. Based on this, the GMP points upward and expects a strong listing.

Bharat Highways InvIT IPO details: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment was finalised on March 6. The registrar of the issue is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The issue opened for subscription on February 28 and closed March 1. On the final day of bidding, the subscription status was 8.01 times. and the refund process for those who have not been allotted the shares was completed on March 7 while allottees received their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.

The size of the IPO was ₹2,500 crore and it comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 25 crore shares. The IPO price band was set at ₹98 to ₹100 per share and the book-running lead managers of the issue were ICICI Securities, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IIFL Securities.

Bharat Highways InvIT company details: The company acquires, manages, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure assets and its portfolio consists of seven roads operated on a HAM basis in 5 states- Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.