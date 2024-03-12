 Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, SpiceJet, ITC, Jio Financial, more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, SpiceJet, ITC, Jio Financial and more

Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, SpiceJet, ITC, Jio Financial and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Stock Market March 12: SpiceJet will be a stock to watch out for after two top executives of the airline resigned. Here are other stocks to look out for

Stock Market March 12: At the stock market today (March 12), a stock to watch out for is Bharti Airtel as the telecom major is expected to be the frontrunner in an auction of eight spectrum bands after Reliance Jio made major acquisitions in the 2022 auctions while Vodafone Idea struggles amid financial constraints. The auction will commence on May 20 where Bharti Airtel is likely renew its licenses for 42MHz of spectrum in the 1800MHz and 900MHz bands across six circles.

Stock Market March 12: Here's a look at stocks to watch out for on March 12. (Reuters)
Stock Market March 12: Here's a look at stocks to watch out for on March 12. (Reuters)

Read more: Electoral bonds case: SBI share price sees major dip after Supreme Court raps bank

Another stock to watch out for today is ITC as it reportedly prepares for a sale of its stake within the next fortnight. The company intends to offload a 4% stake at a share price of 380-390, 5-8% markdown from Monday's closing price of 409, it was reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Apple, Tesla love affair with China ending as sales decline after users are told to shun Western products

SpiceJet will also be a stock to watch out for after two top executives of the airline resigned- Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, and Arun Kashyap, Chief Operating Officer. Both may venture into their own charter airline business, reports claimed.

Read more: What are Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg up to? US billionaires sell $11 billion in stock

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation could also be a stock to look out for as promoter Rakesh Gangwal sold 2.25 crore equity shares in the IndiGo operator via open market transactions which amounted to 6,785.73 crore.

Read more: RK Swamy IPO listing today: GMP prediction on share debut, issue details and more details on RK Swamy IPO

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 21 lakh shares in the company at an average price of 3,015.1 crore, valued at 633.17 crore, it was reported.

Read more: Sebi chief's 'froth' warning: Valuation parameters of small, mid-cap stocks ‘off the charts’

Jio Financial Services should also be looked out for after the BSE decided to add Jio Financial Services to its S&P BSE Financial Services index. This will come into effect from March 18.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On