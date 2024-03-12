RK Swamy IPO listing today: GMP prediction on share debut, issue details and more details on RK Swamy IPO

RK Swamy IPO listing date: The listing date for RK Swamy Limited IPO will be done today (March 12, 2024). RK Swamy shares shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session and will become available for investors from 10am today. In the grey market, shares of the company were available at a premium of ₹25. The BSE notice said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the equity shares of R K Swamy Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.” RK Swamy IPO listing today: The listing date for RK Swamy IPO has been fixed at March 12. Check all details below

RK Swamy IPO prediction: RK Swamy IPO listing may take place at a premium of up to ₹8 per share, as per market experts. This means that the IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹288 to ₹296 per share.

RK Swamy IPO GMP today: RK Swamy IPO GMP (grey market today) is zero. This implies that the grey market expects the initial public offering's listing price to be at par with the upper price band of ₹288.

RK Swamy IPO details: The company's ₹423.56 crore public offer opened for subscription on March 4 while for anchor investor bidding it opened on March 1. The price band for the issue was ar ₹270-288 per share and the IPO closed on March 6. The issue was a combination of fresh shares worth ₹173 crore and an offer-for-sale of 87 lakh equity shares by promoters as well as investors.

The allotment of the shares was completed on March 7 and shares were credited on March 11. Through the issue, the company aims to raise money to fund capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Some amount will also be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

The lead managers of the IPO were SBI Capital Markets Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.