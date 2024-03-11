 UPI now accepted in Nepal: How it works and other key details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / UPI now accepted in Nepal: How it works and other key details

UPI now accepted in Nepal: How it works and other key details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Indians can utilise UPI-enabled apps to make instant and secure payments at various business outlets in Nepal. Details here

UPI in Nepal: UPI will now be operational in Nepal as well, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced. The move will help UPI users to scan QR codes for payments while travelling to Nepal as the NPCL said, “NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international division of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Fonepay Payment Service Ltd, Nepal's largest payment network, have launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for cross-border transactions between India and Nepal.”

UPI in Nepal: How you can use UPI in Nepal now. Check all details here
UPI in Nepal: How you can use UPI in Nepal now. Check all details here

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro headset: ‘Device worse in most ways’. His pick is this Meta product

Under the first phase, Indians can utilise UPI-enabled apps to make instant and secure payments at various business outlets in Nepal as all merchants who are under the Fonepay Network can accept UPI payments, NPCI explained. This comes after collaboration between NPCI International Payments (NIPL) and Fonepay Payment Service, Nepal's leading payment network, in September 2023. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Advance tax liability: You need to pay advance income tax by this date to avoid penalties

CEO of NIPL Ritesh Shukla said, “This initiative not only signifies our commitment to innovating the digital payments space but also reflects our dedication to creating new avenues for trade, strengthening the bond between the two nations. We envision this partnership as a catalyst for greater financial inclusion and economic prosperity in the region.”

Read more: Jeff Bezos’ investment in this AI startup has doubled in value in a few months. It's a major Google rival

Meanwhile, Fonepay CEO Diwas Kumar asserted, "I am confident that this cross-border payment solution will significantly improve economic ties, commerce, and tourism between the two nations, eventually promoting economic prosperity and progress."

Read more: RK Swamy IPO listing tomorrow: What GMP, subscription status indicate before listing. All details below

UPI in foreign countries

UPI service is available for Indians in countries including Singapore, Canada, Oman, Saudi Arabia, France and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as NPCI has tied up with companies in these countries.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On