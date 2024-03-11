 RK Swamy IPO listing tomorrow: What GMP, subscription status indicate - Hindustan Times
News / Business / RK Swamy IPO listing tomorrow: What GMP, subscription status indicate before listing. All details below

RK Swamy IPO listing tomorrow: What GMP, subscription status indicate before listing. All details below

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 01:16 PM IST

RK Swamy IPO: The price band of issue was fixed in range of ₹270 to ₹288 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Check all details before listing here

RK Swamy IPO: The listing date of the IPO has been scheduled for tomorrow (March 12). Investors who have been allotted the shares will see the crediting to demat accounts on March 11. The refund process for those who have not received their shares will also be done on the same day. RK Swamy IPO opened for subscription on March 4 and closed on March 6. The price band of the issue was fixed in the range of 270 to 288 per equity share of the face value of 5 and the lot size was 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

RK Swamy IPO: The initial public offering for RK Swamy opened on March 4 and closed on March 6. Details here
RK Swamy IPO subscription status: The issue was subscribed 25.94 times, as per BSE data while the retail portion was subscribed to 34.03 times, Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) 34.36 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 20.58 times and the employee portion 2.52 times.

RK Swamy IPO GMP: The grey market premium was 0. This indicates that the shares were trading at their issue price of 288 with no premium or discount as per investorgain.com. 

RK Swamy IPO details: The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of 173 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8,700,000 equity shares of face value of 5 each by promoters and investors. The company will use the net proceeds of the fresh issue for company's working capital needs, capital expenditures, financing investments and general corporate purposes. SBI Capital Markets Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers while Kfin Technologies Limited is registrar.

