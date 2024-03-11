Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro headset: ‘Device worse in most ways’. His pick is this Meta product
Mark Zuckerberg said that the resolution of the Apple Vision Pro “is higher" but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg reviewed Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In a video shared on his Instagram account, the billionaire said that Meta Quest 3 is “the better product, period" as he criticised the headset calling the “device worse in most ways.” In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg said that the resolution of the Apple Vision Pro “is higher" but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs.
Read more: IndiGo founder Rakesh Gangwal's $795 million block sale: Effect on share prices
“I don’t think we’re saying the devices are the same. We’re saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we’ll have regressed significantly,” he said, adding, “Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That’s not what we aspire to."
Read more: Apple, Tesla love affair with China may be ending as users are told to shun Western products
Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg said, “I don't just think Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period" explaining that he filmed the video using the Quest 3's passthrough camera. He also praised Quest 3's lighter weight (120 grams lighter), field of view, flexibility of both physical hand controllers and hand tracking offered.
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth also criticised the Apple product saying that Meta Quest 3 was “the best value” headset.
Read more: HDFC Bank shares decline after CLSA downgrades stock to ‘outperform’, cuts target price
“As soon as I put the headset on, I can see what trade-offs they made and why they made them. And, perhaps definitionally, those aren't the trade-offs I would have made,” he said adding that he found Vision Pro very uncomfortable to use as it has “way too much weight. And it's distributed poorly.”
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs