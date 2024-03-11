Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro headset: ‘Device worse in most ways’. His pick is this Meta product

Mark Zuckerberg reviewed Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In a video shared on his Instagram account, the billionaire said that Meta Quest 3 is “the better product, period" as he criticised the headset calling the “device worse in most ways.” In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg said that the resolution of the Apple Vision Pro “is higher" but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs. Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple headset: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.(Reuters)

“I don’t think we’re saying the devices are the same. We’re saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we’ll have regressed significantly,” he said, adding, “Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That’s not what we aspire to."

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg said, “I don't just think Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period" explaining that he filmed the video using the Quest 3's passthrough camera. He also praised Quest 3's lighter weight (120 grams lighter), field of view, flexibility of both physical hand controllers and hand tracking offered.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth also criticised the Apple product saying that Meta Quest 3 was “the best value” headset.

“As soon as I put the headset on, I can see what trade-offs they made and why they made them. And, perhaps definitionally, those aren't the trade-offs I would have made,” he said adding that he found Vision Pro very uncomfortable to use as it has “way too much weight. And it's distributed poorly.”