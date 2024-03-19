 IndiGo share price at record high, Kotak sees a 30% upside in stock: What next? Should you buy or not? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IndiGo share price at record high, Kotak sees a 30% upside in stock: What next? Should you buy or not?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 11:21 AM IST

IndiGo share price: Brokerage firm Kotak Securities remained positive about the stock maintaining a buy call.

IndiGo share price: The share price of IndiGo rose almost 3 per cent as it hit its fresh record high of 3,339 on BSE today (March 19). The stock opened at 3256.45 against its previous close of 3248.10 on March 18. The share price rose about 2.8 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high level and traded 1.25 per cent higher at 3,288.65. In the past one year, the stock has gained about 72 per cent, outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex which gained 25 per cent in the same period.

IndiGo share price: In the past one year, the stock has gained about 72 per cent, outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex.
IndiGo share price: In the past one year, the stock has gained about 72 per cent, outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex.

Read more: TCS salary hike: Offsite employees may get 7-8%, onsite much less appraisal while top performers can expect this

What Kotak said on IndiGo?

Brokerage firm Kotak Securities remained positive about the stock maintaining a buy call on it as it raised the target price to 4,200 indicating a 30% upside potential.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Poonawalla Fincorp share price up 3% on appointment of HDFC Bank’s Arvind Kapil as MD & CEO

"We estimate the country to grow aircraft capacities by 11 per cent over FY24-30 and seat capacities at slightly higher CAGR. At the same, we build in some part of the risk of the Boeing Exposure (more than 25 per cent of a backlog of Indian Carriers) getting deferred beyond its timeline," Kotak said, adding, “IndiGo has shared a 2030 capacity guidance suggesting 11-12 per cent CAGR in the fleet count and a slightly higher CAGR for ASK (available seat kilometres) and is well-placed to deploy this capacity across domestic and international routes. Pricing, the one variable for IndiGo, may not see a meaningful impact from competition.”

Read more: Popular Vehicles and Services IPO debut: Listing at 2% discount to issue price. Check all details here

Moreover, opening of new airports may lead to healthy growth in demand over a base not yet fully served by Indian carriers, Kotak asserted.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / IndiGo share price at record high, Kotak sees a 30% upside in stock: What next? Should you buy or not?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On