 Poonawalla Fincorp share price up 3% on appointment of HDFC Bank’s Arvind Kapil as MD &amp; CEO - Hindustan Times
Poonawalla Fincorp share price up 3% on appointment of HDFC Bank’s Arvind Kapil as MD & CEO

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 10:05 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price gained over 3% today (March 19) after the company announced appointment of Arvind Kapil as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term starting June 24. On the BSE, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp shares rose as much as 3.65% to 487.00.

Who is Arvind Kapil?

Arvind Kapil is currently Group Head - Mortgages at HDFC Bank and has over 25 years of experience with the largest private lender in handling retail products. At Poonawalla Fincorp, he is set to replace current MD & CEO Abhay Bhutada, who will move to Poonawalla Group while remaining a non-executive director in the company, a regulatory filing showed.

Poonawalla Fincorp's performance and financials

The non-bank lender which is focused on consumer and small business finance, saw a net profit of 265 crore, up 76 per cent for the December quarter on higher disbursement and better asset quality. In the quarter, the Pune-based firm saw the highest-ever profit, led by the highest-ever quarterly disbursements of 8,731 crore, about 159 per cent higher against the year-ago period, it noted.

Following this, loan book jumped 58 per cent to 21,946 crore and net interest margin rose 33 bps to 11.02 per cent while operating expenses to loan book/AUM stood at 4 per cent, an improvement of 206 bps year-on-year.

