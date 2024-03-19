 TCS salary hike: Offsite employees may get 7-8%, onsite much less appraisal while top performers can expect this - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

TCS salary hike: Offsite employees may get 7-8%, onsite much less appraisal while top performers can expect this

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 10:43 AM IST

TCS salary hike: The process of promotions is being closely looked and could be pushed to the first quarter of FY25, it was reported.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may increase the salaries for its offsite employees by an average of 7-8 percent and for its onsite employees 2-4 percent in 2024-25, it was reported. High performers can even expect a raise of 12-15 percent in increments that will be effective from April 1,2023, Business Standard reported citing people in the know. The process of promotions is being closely looked and could be pushed to the first quarter of FY25, the report further added.

TCS salary hike: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)
TCS salary hike: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)

Read more: Narayana Murthy gift to four-month-old grandson: 240 crore shares in Infosys. Is he a millionaire already?

What report claimed on salary increment process?

A source quoted by the report said, “The salary increment process is nearing completion, but promotions, especially at the top level, are under strict scrutiny due to cost concerns.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What TCS commented on salary hike report?

Read more: TCS share price down 3% after 2.2 crore shares change hands: Will it fall or recover?

Citing a TCS spokesperson, the report added that as per the company's policy, they cannot comment on speculation.

What were the salary hikes at TCS in 2023?

In 2023, the IT company gave pay hikes ranging from 12-15 percent for ‘exceptional performers’ and Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said in a statement, “We have given a 12-15 percent raise for exceptional performers in our latest annual compensation review, and also commenced the promotions cycle."

Read more: Popular Vehicles and Services IPO debut: Listing at 2% discount to issue price. Check all details here

This comes as TCS saw its headcount decline for a second consecutive quarter which was down by 5,680 in the December quarter.

TCS financials in last quarter

The company reported a net profit of 11,058 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which is 2 per cent from 10,846 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / TCS salary hike: Offsite employees may get 7-8%, onsite much less appraisal while top performers can expect this
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On