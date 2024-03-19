 Billionaire CEO Angela Chao died after Tesla reversed into pond: ‘Desperately scratched windows but…’. What happened? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Billionaire CEO Angela Chao died after Tesla reversed into pond: ‘Desperately scratched windows but…’. What happened?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Angela Chao was pronounced dead after she accidentally put her Tesla in reverse mode and the car backed into a pond on a private ranch in Texas.

Prominent Texas-based CEO and sister-in-law of US senator Mitch McConnell Angela Chao died last month in what was initially termed as an accident. But investigations into her demise revealed the real circumstances surrounding her death which included her desperate struggle to survive when her Tesla car reversed into a lake.

Angela Chao's death: Water flooded the car and owing to her inability to get out, she drowned inside the car, it was reported.(AP)
Angela Chao's death: Water flooded the car and owing to her inability to get out, she drowned inside the car, it was reported.(AP)

Who is Angela Chao?

Read more: Meet Yotta Data Services' Sunil Gupta: Man behind Nvidia's biggest India AI bet

Angela Chao was a graduate of Harvard University and published several books on economics, international trade, and finance. Her sister Elaine Chao was the transportation secretary under former US president Donald Trump. She is survived by her husband Jim Breyer, a venture capitalist, and a three-year-old son.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What was reported about Angela Chao before?

The billionaire was pronounced dead after she accidentally put her Tesla in reverse mode and the car backed into a pond on a private ranch in Texas. Following this, it was reported that water flooded the car and owing to her inability to get out, she drowned inside the car. The accident is said to have happened on February 9 after Angela Chao met her friends at a guesthouse on her ranch in Texas. After this, she was driving to her nearby residence within the property but when Tesla car reversed into a nearby pond, she was stuck in the submerged vehicle. She even tried to break her car windows, investigations showed but Tesla's car windows are made of laminated glass to protect occupants during crashes which made them difficult to shatter.

Read more: Japan exits world's last negative-rate regime in landmark policy shift

What about emergency responders? Were they able to help Angela Chao?

Emergency responders- EMS teams and firefighters- reached the scene to find Angela Chao's submerged Tesla but could not take her out of the vehicle for about an hour.

What have investigations revealed on her death?

Angela Chao mistakenly put the car in reverse instead of drive just a day before her death, The Wall Street Journal reported while Business Insider's investigation revealed numerous consumer grievances lodged with the US Department of Transportation, underscoring issues with Tesla's reverse function.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Billionaire CEO Angela Chao died after Tesla reversed into pond: ‘Desperately scratched windows but…’. What happened?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On