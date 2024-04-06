Nursing college asks bullied student to pay ‘huge amount’ to return her original marksheet

A 21-year-old student took to Reddit to ask for suggestions, claiming that her nursing college refused to return her original marksheet without pay after she decided to quit. She added that the organisation demanded a “huge amount” to release her certificate. A student asked for suggestions on Reddit after a nursing college asked her for money to release her original marksheet (Representational image). (Unsplash/uns__nstudio)

“College refused to give back my original marksheet,” the student wrote in the subreddit Bangalore. “I joined this nursing college in August 2022, and they asked me for the original marksheet, which I gave because I thought it was for reviewing and they’ll give it back. Fast forward to one year, I was bullied all year long in the hostel. Girls spread false rumours about me, and teachers and authorities didn’t help me at all. I cried all the time,” she added.

In the following lines, she claimed that she finally decided to join a new college. However, while trying to get her documents, the college refused to give her marksheet and asked for a “huge amount of money”. She wrapped up her post by saying, “Someone please help me do the right thing because I’m very stressed and confused.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has collected several upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many advised the student on what to do next.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Which college? Raise a complaint. No one is supposed to withhold the marksheet. Hope you have paid your fees for the full year. If yes, there is no reason at all,” wrote a Reddit user. The student replied, “I haven’t paid the entire course fee, but I’ve paid first-year fees. I quit before starting 2nd year."

“Just go to UGC and tell them. They'll ask you to send a grievance mail. The college will give you back your original in no time,” suggested another.

“Lesson learnt- never give your original documents to anyone. Make 5-6 colour photocopies and get them laminated. I did that during my school and college admission,” posted a third. The student replied, “I come from a really small town, and everyone thinks simply there. Plus, I was really young, and my parents also didn’t guide me. It’s my fault, I know, but colleges shouldn’t do this to the students”.

“Apply for the original marksheet at the board and say you lost them. You will get it; you should pay 2k to get it,” shared a fourth.

“I, too, unknowingly gave my original mark sheet to the college, but when I paid the fees for all four years in the 7th sem, I got back all my mark sheet. The best you can do is get the original copies from the respective board. It cost Rs. 500 per document,” joined a fifth.