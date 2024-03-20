Reddit user claims healthcare company in US is forcing employees to resign, people react

A Reddit user took to the platform to share a screenshot of an email and claimed it was from a company forcing its employees to resign. Since then, the post has created quite a chatter among people, and many have offered their advice to this Reddit user on how to handle the situation. A Reddit user’s claim that a healthcare company in the US is forcing people to resign has created chatter. (Unsplash/Andrew Neel)

"Company laying off employees and forcing resignation. What's the best approach to handle this?" the Reddit user wrote.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"A shift selection or resignation is required during this process as we are adjusting hours of operation," reads a part of the email. "Although, if you do not find something else within the organization and have a planned transition date, we would need a resignation from you in writing by May 9th for the last day of June 9th," it further states.

While replying to comments by netizens, the Reddit user explained that the user's partner is facing this issue at work. "Thank you for the detailed response. This is my partner's employer pulling this, a large healthcare company in Minnesota. I'm handling this piece of collecting info and compiling resources for legal reasons because she has a lot going on in life right now," the user added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected over 1,900 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some expressed anger over the issue, others suggested that the Reddit user take certain actions.

How did Reddit users react to this job-related post?

"Response: I will not give a resignation. I will also not agree to a change in shift without a negotiated compensation adjustment agreement. They are trying to trick you into resigning so you can't collect unemployment. Tell them forced resignations are illegal. Definitely give the Dept of Labor a call," posted a Reddit user.

"Print it. Once it goes to paper, they can't track what you do with it anymore," suggested another.

"Wife went through this. She forwarded emails to her personal email. I've also suggested printing as a PDF or just plain printing. Always have records. My wife got unemployment benefits when challenged because she had the details of conversations, but the employer didn't. Emotionally, having the facts in writing can keep you on track in those unemployment conversations by sticking to the facts and not generalisations," added a third.

"This happened to my wife last year (but she just wanted to move on). I wish she knew this. She was a pre-k assistant teacher, and her boss forced her to resign when she found out she was applying to other jobs," wrote a fourth.