Woman shares about 'ghost jobs' at tech companies, calls it the 'new horrific trend'. Threads post shocks people

A Threads user shared a post on the hiring trend "ghost jobs," and her share left people shocked. She posted how she was asked to keep interviewing candidates while working as a hiring manager despite having a "hiring freeze" in the company. She further highlighted that this is a trend that many tech companies, especially startups, follow. The image shows Maureen W Clough, whose Threads post on 'ghost jobs' surprised people. (Instagram/@maureenwclough)

"There's a new super cool trend in tech: ghost jobs. What are these? Well, they're jobs that are 'open' on the company website but don't actually exist. How do I know? Well, I was a hiring manager with a new position to fill. As I went through the process with candidates, a buddy said, 'Hey, do you know there's a hiring freeze?' I went to HR, who confirmed. They told me to keep going with interviews since the request 'might' be reopened. Nope. I refused to waste candidates' time and my own," Threads user Maureen W Clough wrote.

Replying to her post, she also shared a link to an Instagram video explaining this trend. In her post, she shared, "This new horrific trend is running rampant at tech companies."

"The company just wanted the good PR of 'we're hiring!' Hiring managers, if you are in a position to push back on this horrible practice when you see it at your workplace, please do. After all, you're going to leave a company that does this since they clearly don't have a good culture, and soon, you'll be interviewing other places yourself. You know what they say about karma," she added.

What did Threads users say about this hiring trend?

"They do that to make it seem there isn't a hiring freeze. It's bad for their image. I worked in HR. Another fun fact. If you lay off a certain number at one time, you are under the WARN Act, and it becomes public. So you know what they do? They stay under the number and lay off every two months. Over one year, they have six layoffs involving hundreds. But no one knows because they stay under the radar. It makes them look stable. I know because that's what my company did," commented a Threads user.

"This is a shadier form of benchmarking that some companies have employed for a long time. Companies will create fake management or design job postings and then interview people with experience with their competitors to gather information," added another.

"Most large companies do this now. I was a cog at a corporate grocery chain for a long time. I was responsible for calling and scheduling interviews for jobs that didn't exist so we could meet the weekly interview quota in every department. I felt dirty every time," joined a third.

"Once, I was asked to keep interviewing people in the pipeline even if we had already hired someone just not to give a bad impression. I don't know what they are thinking," wrote a fourth.